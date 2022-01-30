Kajol Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'Don't Want Anyone To See My Rudolph Nose'

Kajol posted this. (Image courtesy: kajol)

On Sunday, Kajol tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing the post on Instagram, Kajol wrote: "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!" Kajol also added that she misses her daughter: "Miss you Nysa Devgan and yes I can see the eye roll!" The post features her daughter, Nysa Devgan as she smiles for the camera. Kajol dated Ajay Devgn for over four years, they got married on February 24, 1999, and have two children, daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan

Recently, Kajol shared a throwback vintage picture of herself lounging around in a crisp white shirt and her hair tied in a messy bun. Sharing the post, Kajol wrote: "Doing something constructive eventually pays off...Laziness pays off now."

The actress also celebrated 24 years of her film Ishq, in which she starred with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn along with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Sharing a video moments from the film, Kajol wrote: "All is fair in love, war, and 90s movies," along with the hashtag "24 Years Of Ishq."

That's not all. When Ajay Devgn celebrated his 30th year in the movies in November last year, Kajol wished him along with an adorable throwback image of the two sharing a hug. In the caption, Kajol wrote: "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema Ajay Devgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking!" The doting wife also added the hashtags, "He the man" and "so proud of you". Replying to the post, Ajay wrote: "Thank you for being my constant," with a heart emoji.

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga. She will be next seen in The Last Hurrah which is a family drama by actress-director Revathi.