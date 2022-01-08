When Ranveer Singh And Kajol Recreated The Iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Scene

Ranveer Singh and Kajol in a still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

Highlights Kajol and KJo went on the sets of The Big Picture

Ranveer Singh hosts the show

The trio danced together on the show

The latest promo of Ranveer Singh-hosted The Big Picturehad a lot to give to its fans. The promo video of the show's grand finale showed the presence of Karan Johar and Kajol. Ranveer introduced them in a funky way, "Indian film industry ke do stalwarts, jinhone humein sikhaya hai ki ishq, mohabbat, pyar kaise kiya jata hai. Jinhone sikhaya kaise Indian values, family, dost aur humsafar ke bina humerai zindagi adhuri reh jati hai [Two stalwarts of the Indian film industry who taught us how to love. Those who taught us that without Indian values, family, friends and a life partner life is incomplete.]"

After the introduction, fun games and many walks down memory lane followed. But an emotional element soon trickled into the show. The promo also saw Padmashree filmmaker Karan Johar break down. At one point, a clip of his late father, producer Yash Johar, was played on the big screen. Yash Johar was heard gushing about the best gift he had ever received. Can you guess what it is? He referred to the tagline, "It's all about loving your parents" that Karan Johar used for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. When the filmmaker broke down hearing his father's words, Ranveer Singh hugged him.

The episode will also see Ranveer Singh playing Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul Khanna from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Then, Ranveer and Kajol team up to recreate a scene from the epic film. The set was made to look like the basketball court from the movie. Ranveer repeated Rahul's lines, "Rahul Khanna kisi se nahi darta." To this, Kajol said her lines from the movie, "Rahul Khanna kisi se nahi darta. Leki roz Anjali Sharma se basketball mein zaroor haar ta hain."

The two also danced to songs like Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Bole Chudiya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

That wasn't all. The celebrities ended up playing a game where Karan Johar spoke Amrish Puri's iconic line, "Ja Simran ja. Jee le apni zindagi." On the other hand, Kajol cited Shah Rukh Khan's lines from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The promo also showed a fun banter between Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. While Karan called Ranveer "chamakte sitare", Ranveer returned the compliment with the phrase "aankhon ke taare."

Recently, Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 20 years. He shared some BTS clips from the film on Instagram.

