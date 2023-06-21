World Music Day 2023: Date, History And Significance Of This Day

World Music Day is marked on June 21.

Music is an important part of our daily lives. Be it stress relief, motivation, emotional expression as well as a connecting force with others, our favourite tracks uplift our moods and soothe our minds. The tunes and thoughtful lyrics help us celebrate, calm ourselves and sometimes just feel happy and appreciate life. Just like any art form, music transcends beyond the barriers of language, which makes it all the more beautiful. World Music Day is marked on June 21.

This day helps people, around the world, to come together and celebrate the power of music. On this day, young and amateur musicians are encouraged to perform their favourite instruments in neighbourhood parks and open spaces for people to enjoy. Music lovers also organise free concerts and other events. World Music Day is also marked to honour the signers and the musicians, who gift us various versions of this beautiful art.

World Music Day 2023: History

The idea to observe World Music Day was proposed back in 1982 by French Minister of Culture Jack Lang. However, another theory explains that World Music Day has been celebrated since 1976. Joel Cohen is credited for proposing the idea of an all-night music festival to celebrate the beginning of summer solstice.

The first World Music Day celebrations took place in Paris back in 1982. On the special occasion, more than 1,000 musicians performed in various parts of the city. Since then, musicians take to streets, parks and concert venues to play instruments, sing songs and share their love for music.

World Music Day 2023: Significance

World Music Day highlights the important role played by music in our lives. It also serves as a platform and gives an opportunity for amateur and professional musicians to perform in public spaces.

World Music Day recognises the power of music in uniting people across borders, cultures, ethnicity as well as languages through the universal power of melodies and rhythms.