World Music Day 2022: Theme, Significance Of The Day

World Music Day 2022: The day was first celebrated in 1982.

Music has never been more accessible than in today's world. With just a tap on our smartphones, we can tune in to our favourite songs by choosing the genres and artists we love listening to. And, that's why World Music Day holds utmost significance to the present generation. World Music Day is celebrated on June 21. The day cherishes the spirit of music, the vibrancy of vocals and the melody of instruments. The day was first celebrated as Fete de la Musique in France in the year 1982. It was organised by the then French Minister of Art and Culture, Jack Lange, and a French composer, Maurice Fleuret.

World Music Day 2022 Theme

The theme for World Music Day 2022 is “Music on the intersections”.

Significance

World Music Day was started to make music more relatable and consumable for the young generation. Back in 1982, Jack Lange and Maurice Fleuret observed that the music of the times was not representative of the youth who played instruments. Hence, they planned to schedule a concert in the public spaces of Paris with the help of architect-scenographer Christian Dupavillon. The concert took place on June 21 that year and it celebrated the presence of both professional and amateur musicians from the different corners of France.

In 1985, which is also marked as the European Year of Music, other nations adopted this annual concert to celebrate music and music artists. In 1997, a charter was signed at the European Festival of Music in Budapest, which internationally recognised the day as World Music Day.

How to celebrate World Music Day?

Music artists around the globe organise concerts on World Music Day. The celebrations are no more restricted to European nations. In fact, the day is marked by 120 countries, including India, Italy, Greece, Russia, Australia, Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Canada, the United States, the UK, Japan, China and Malaysia. Fests, parades, fairs, feasts and dance parties are often the part and parcel of World Music Day.