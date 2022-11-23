Haryana Woman Jumps Into Water Tank With 3 Kids, Only She Survives: Cops

police said woman jumped into the tank with her children to commit suicide. (Representational)

A woman in a Haryana village on Tuesday allegedly jumped into a water tank with her three children, killing all three of them, police said. The woman survived and is in a critical condition. The water tank was built inside the woman's house in Kherla village of Nuh district, they said. The incident happened around 12 pm.

Neighbours rushed to the woman's house hearing the children cry and pulled them out, but by then all three had died, said police.

Shakunat, 33, who was rushed to a hospital and is in a critical condition, jumped into the tank allegedly to commit suicide, said police.

Children who died in the incident were Shabana, 10, Saad, 8, and a four-month-old Ikrar. Shakunat's 12-year-old son was in school at the time of the incident, said police.

"We have lodged a case on the complaint of Mohammad Aarif, the husband of the woman and handed over the victims' bodies after their post-mortem in late evening today. A further probe is underway," said Inspector Bharat Singh, SHO, City Police Station, Nuh.

