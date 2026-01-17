Woman, Her Lover Strangulate Husband To Death In UP: Cops

Uttar Pradesh Police here have arrested a woman and her lover on Saturday for allegedly strangulating her husband to death, officials said.

An unidentified body was found near Agwal Kat in the Khurja Nagar area on January 8. A post-mortem was conducted, and the man was identified as Neeraj, 38, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, Old Delhi, police added.

Acting on the complaint filed by the man's brother, police registered a case at Khurja Nagar police station, they said.

During the investigation, police arrested the man's wife, Divya and her lover, Pintu, a resident of Etah district, on Saturday, in connection with the murder.

During interrogation, Divya said that her husband was an alcoholic and used to assault her when intoxicated. She also revealed that she had befriended Pintu on social media around 10-12 years ago, and the relationship later turned romantic, police said.

Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Shankar Prasad said Divya and Pintu had a love affair, and in a premeditated plan to remove her husband.

They allegedly gave Neeraj alcohol and strangled him with a towel near Agwal Kat. He was also struck on the head with a brick.

Both the accused have been taken into custody, and the murder weapon -- a towel and a brick -- has been recovered based on their disclosure.

