Woman Dials Boyfriend, Kills Self In Nagpur. Video Call Continues For 23 Minutes

A young woman in Nagpur died by suicide during a video call with her boyfriend after he refused to marry her despite a long-standing relationship, with her family alleging that the 34-year-old man sexually exploited her under the pretext of marriage.

According to the police, the couple had been in a relationship for several years. The woman used to work for a private company in Nagpur and lived with a friend in the Dhantoli area. The accused, originally from Maharashtra's Amravati, was pursuing a PhD in Pune.

A few months ago, the accused, along with his friend, had met the woman's mother and expressed his desire to marry her - which she had approved. However, his family opposed the marriage. The accused then kept this secret from the woman and continued to meet her in Nagpur.

Whenever the woman brought up marriage, he avoided giving a straight answer and tried to evade the topic, the police said.

After a few days, he told her that he could not marry her.

According to the woman's family's complaint, the accused threatened to circulate the woman's objectionable photos on social media if she continued to pressure him to marry her.

The constant threats and refusal to marry caused the woman immense mental stress.

On the night of September 19, the woman video-called her partner and told him that she was going to end her life. However, according to her mother's complaint. he did not make any attempts to stop her. While the call was on, the woman hanged herself to death.

Investigation revealed a shocking detail: The call remained connected for around 23 minutes after the woman had died.

A case of abetment to suicide was filed against the accused at the Dhantoli police station. The police are questioning him, officials said.