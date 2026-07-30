"I Was Not Selected": 17-Year-Old Cricketer Dies By Suicide In Nagpur

A 17-year-old upcoming cricketer died by suicide, allegedly after failing to get selected for a regional cricket association team in Nagpur, officials said on Thursday.

The girl, identified as Aditi Moreshwar Chaukande, was training rigorously for two years to get selected for the prestigious Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) team and make a name for herself in the sport.

However, she allegedly came under severe mental stress after failing to secure a spot in the team.

The Bajaj Nagar police, who are investigating the case, have recovered an alleged suicide note from the victim, in which she has written about her anguish.

"I wasn't selected," Aditi allegedly wrote in the note, highlighting the immense pressure she was going through for not being able to pursue her goal.

Originally from Maharashtra's Akola, the teenager came to Nagpur with her mother to make a career in cricket and was living in the Laxmi Nagar area.

For the past two years, Aditi was honing her skills at the Surve Cricket Academy in Nagpur, in hopes of making it to the BCCI-affiliated cricket academy and play at a higher level. Her brother is also a cricketer.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team of cops from the Bajaj Nagar Police Station arrived at the scene and launched a probe.

According to inspector Chetan Chauhan, cops are investigating the matter from all angles.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact reasons for the death can only be confirmed after the report is received, he said.