Woman Climbs On Car, Smashes Its Windows In Assam. Probe Unearths Drug Link

A woman climbed onto a moving car following a confrontation at Bamunigaon in Assam's Kamrup district, drawing a crowd and prompting police intervention. Investigators are examining whether the incident was linked to a financial dispute allegedly linked to drug trade.

The incident occurred after a Hyundai car bearing registration number AS 01 DX 5856, reportedly heading towards Goalpara, hit a roadside divider. As tensions escalated, the woman climbed onto the vehicle, attracting the attention of local residents.

The incident initially sparked suspicion among bystanders, with some alleging that the woman may have been taken against her will. The vehicle's occupants were stopped and police were alerted.

However, investigation are also probing a possible financial dispute linked to alleged drug trafficking. Police are trying to establish what led to the confrontation and why the woman climbed onto the car.

Three men, identified as Faridul Islam of Lakhipur in Goalpara district, Amidul of Baruajhar and Abbas Ali of Ulubari in Darrang district, have been detained in connection with the incident.

The woman, along with two others identified as Thangkha Hao and Chatmin Khang, has also been named in the case. According to police, the trio have been arrested earlier in a separate drug-related case.

Boko Police Station Officer-in-Charge Munna Pachani said the investigation was underway. Police are questioning those involved to establish the sequence of events and verify the suspected link to the drug trade.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain unclear. Investigators are yet to establish whether the initial suspicion of abduction had any basis, while the alleged financial dispute is also being examined.