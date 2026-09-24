2 Burnt To Death, 2 Critical As Vehicle Catches Fire After Hitting Pole In Assam

Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a road accident in the Kenapatty area of Purani Gudam in Assam's Nagaon after the car in which they were travelling caught fire following a collision with a streetlight pole.

According to reports, they were travelling in a Kia Carens from Arunachal Pradesh towards Guwahati when the driver reportedly lost control, and the car hit the divider, after which it overturned and hit a street pole and turned turtle. The impact was followed by a massive fire that engulfed the car.

There were four people inside the car. Two of them were reportedly trapped and they died after sustaining severe burn injuries. While the other two suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment.

The identities of the dead and injured are yet to be confirmed. Police have reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.