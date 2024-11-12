4 Dead, 2 Critically Injured After Car Falls Off Bridge in Assam

The car, traveling from Dibrugarh to Tinsukia, plunged into an under-construction culvert.

Four people, including a five-year-old child, were killed and two were seriously injured when a car fell off an under-construction culvert in Assam's Tinsukia on Tuesday.

Six members of a family were travelling from Bihar to Tinsukia for a wedding when the accident occurred.

"The accident happened on the bypass in Dihingia Gaon along the Tinsukia- Dibrugarh route at around 4 am. The car, traveling from Dibrugarh to Tinsukia, suddenly veered off the road and plunged into an under-construction culvert," a police official said.

According to police, two family members were seriously injured and rushed to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh for treatment.

"Six passengers were there in the Swift Dzire vehicle, including a five-year-old child. Five victims were estimated to be between 40-45 years of age. We have started investigation," said police.

The dead have been identified as Mohan Shah, Rajesh Gupta, Montu Shah and child Arthav Gupta.

Locals had launched a rescue operation and helped the injured reach the hospital.

A police officer told news agency PTI that the incident likely took place due to poor visibility of the road on account of dense fog and absence of proper signage. Local residents have expressed concern about the incomplete state of the bypass, particularly the unfinished culvert.