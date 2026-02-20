'More Congress Leaders Will Join': Assam's Bhupen Borah After Meeting Amit Shah

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah, who recently announced he'd join the ruling BJP in the poll-bound state, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah this evening.

Borah told NDTV that more Congress leaders are preparing to leave the party and join the BJP by March 8. "I told Amit Shah that many Congress leaders would be joining," he said.

Borah praised Shah for "thinking in terms of generations" and not just current politics in making strategy.

The former Congress leader also took what appeared to be a swipe at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over "not smiling".

"I have always seen her cheerful in Assam campaigns. But this time she seemed concerned and worried," Borah told NDTV.

He attacked Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi for drawing blind straws in attacks on him by taking a U-turn from earlier statements.

"Gaurav Gogoi had said I am the strongest pillar of the Congress. Later, he started making all kinds of wrong allegations," Borah said.

Borah quit the Congress earlier this week after 32 years of association with the party. He expressed satisfaction over respect shown to him by the BJP leadership. He had said he never got such recognition during his tenure in Congress, a remark that underscored the growing discontent within the opposition party in the state.

Borah's exit from Congress has been politically significant, given his stature as a senior leader and former state party chief. His scheduled joining of the BJP on February 22 is expected to strengthen the ruling party's position, particularly in Upper Assam, where Borah enjoys considerable influence.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said leaders who believe in development, stability and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision are joining the BJP voluntarily.

Sarma said Borah's experience and understanding of grassroots politics would further strengthen the BJP's organisational base in Assam.