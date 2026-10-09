32 BSF Jawans Injured In Road Accident In Assam

A horrific road accident involving a bus carrying BSF personnel occurred on National Highway 27 in Howly in Barpeta district of Assam.

The bus, carrying BSF personnel, who were returning after completing their election duty, reportedly rammed into the rear of a truck.

The accident took place near Howly on National Highway 27. The bus was reportedly heading towards Dhubri when the collision occurred.

As many as 32 BSF personnel were injured in the accident.

Of them, 14 critically injured personnel were admitted to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital (BMCH).

One of the injured personnel is reportedly in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Meanwhile, the bus driver, identified as 42-year-old Samsul Hoque, died on the spot.

Hoque was a resident of Garoimari in Shimlitola, Goalpara district.

Following the accident, Howly Police reached the spot and initiated a preliminary investigation.