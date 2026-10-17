"Bad Touch": Woman Alleges Sexual Assault By Doctor At Gauhati Medical College

A woman has accused a doctor at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the biggest government medical facility in Northeast India, of sexually assaulting her inside his room on the pretext of examining her.

The woman has alleged that she had gone to show her fiance's reports to the doctor, whom she identified as Dr Rishikesh, when the incident took place.

The woman has lodged complaints at Bhangagarh Police Station and the Women's Police Station, alleging that the doctor touched her inappropriately during what was supposed to be a medical examination. Police sources have confirmed that they have started initial investigations.

According to the woman, she was accompanied by her aunt, who was later asked to leave the examination room. She alleged that the doctor asked her about her boyfriend and their physical relationship. He then insisted on examining her.

The woman added that the doctor told her to lie down for an examination of her lower abdomen and chest.

She claimed that when she expressed discomfort about removing her clothes, the doctor pulled down her trousers and touched her private parts without her consent.

She also accused him of forcing her to touch his private parts.

The woman said she broke down during the alleged incident. According to her account, the doctor then asked her to get dressed and subsequently questioned her about whether she had experienced any sexual feelings.

"I started feeling uncomfortable, but I did not say anything because he was a doctor. After that, he touched me inappropriately in that area. We know the difference between a good touch and a bad touch. That was a bad touch. Then I told him that I was not feeling comfortable," the woman said.

"I had gone there only to show my boyfriend's medical reports. I never expected something like this to happen," she said.

The woman has approached the police over the allegations. The doctor's response to the accusations was not available at the time of filing this report. The police version and details of any action taken in connection with the complaints are also awaited.