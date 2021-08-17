Woman, 28, Accused Of Trying To Kill Husband By Electrocution In Rajasthan

The Rajasthan police said the woman was booked for attempt to murder. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman allegedly tried to kill her husband by electrocuting him in Rajasthan's Churu troubled by his abusive behaviour, the police said today.

The man is currently undergoing treatment at Bikaner's government hospital, they said.

"The victim, Mahendra Dan, 32, alleged that his wife Suman gave electric shocks to him on the night of August 12. He said when he returned from work, his wife gave him food. After eating, he fell unconscious and woke up late at night due to the electric shocks," investigating officer Himmat Singh said.

The man claimed that his wife covered his hands with polythene bags and tied electricity wires to his legs before subjecting him to the electrocution.

"The woman got afraid and informed relatives on the night of the incident, saying her husband was electrocuted following which he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to PBM government hospital in Bikaner," the officer said.

A case in the matter was registered on Sunday and the woman was booked for attempt to murder.

The statements of the man and his father have been recorded and the matter is being investigated, Mr Singh said, adding that the accused has not been arrested so far.

