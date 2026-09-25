"Will Deal With You": Karnataka Congress MLA Alleges Threat From Party Leader

Bangarpet Congress MLA SN Narayanaswamy has alleged that he was threatened by fellow party MLA Roopakala Shashidhar during the Karnataka Assembly session, bringing into sharp focus the political differences among Congress leaders from the Kolar region.

Narayanaswamy alleged that Roopakala, seated behind him, came over, and thumped the table in front of him a couple of times and told him that she would "deal with" him. She was seen pointing fingers at Narayanaswamy and warning him during the confrontation.

He said he was scared following the alleged threat.

A video of the exchange between the Congress MLAs is going viral and has become a talking point among legislators.

The incident occurred while the Assembly was discussing the resignation submitted by Congress MLA Yashwantharayagowda Patil over the exclusion of Indi and Chadachan taluks from the drought-hit list.

The MLA claimed that he and MLA SN Subbareddy were having a discussion and had not even spoken about Roopakala when she approached them.

Roopakala Shashidhar, Narayanaswamy and Subbareddy represent Assembly constituencies in Kolar district.

Roopakala is the daughter of senior Congress leader and Social Welfare Minister KH Muniyappa, while Narayanaswamy and other leaders from the region oppose Muniyappa.

Narayanaswamy said Roopakala's father, Minister KH Muniyappa, has significant political influence and is also the state's senior minister.

He further alleged that the incident had exposed "another face" of Roopakala. The MLA also disclosed that he had differences with her father KH Muniyappa.

"I really don't know why she was provoked. MLA Subbareddy and I were discussing. We never spoke about Roopakala madam and we are not that big to talk about her, because my father is not an MLA, I am not someone who come from a political family. We don't have the strength to talk about them. She came, banged the table in front of me. She said she will deal with me, I am scared, because her father (KH Muniyappa) has already finished us once, now such words are coming from her mouth," Narayanaswamy said.

The Congress party has not issued an official statement on the incident.

