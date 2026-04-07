Maoist-Style Posters Surface In West Bengal's Purulia Ahead of Polls

Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, tension has gripped parts of Purulia district after several posters with alleged Maoist links were recovered, raising fresh security concerns in the sensitive Jangalmahal region.

The posters were found on Tuesday morning in the Balarampur police station area, specifically near a beat office in the Ghatbera-Kerua belt. According to police sources, the posters were written in red ink on white paper and bore slogans and messaging similar to traditional Maoist communication. They were signed in the name of "CPI (Maoist)", triggering alarm within security agencies.

The content of the posters included a series of demands focused on local issues like construction of proper roads in the Jangalmahal region, employment opportunities, housing for those allegedly excluded from government schemes, and a probe into irregularities in multiple housing allocations. The posters also carried warnings directed at local panchayat representatives and block-level officials.

Another set of posters called for a crackdown on illegal liquor trade, a ban on unlawful timber cutting from forest areas, and issued threats to forest department officials.

As news of the posters spread, anxiety grew among residents, given Purulia's past history of Maoist activity. Police and central security forces quickly reached the spot, removed the posters, and launched search operations in nearby areas to trace those responsible.

Interestingly, officials noted that the posters were printed on A4-sized paper-unlike earlier Maoist materials-hinting at a possible change in pattern or involvement of a different group. An investigation has been initiated to determine the origin and authenticity of the posters.

With elections around the corner, authorities have intensified patrolling and surveillance in the region, treating the development as a serious security concern.

The emergence of Maoist-style posters in Purulia has added a new layer of tension to the pre-election atmosphere. Security agencies remain on alert, closely monitoring the situation to prevent any escalation in this historically sensitive belt.