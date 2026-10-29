Weather Tomorrow: Met Department Warns Of Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Across Multiple Indian States

Weather Tomorrow: After a day of continuous rain and thunderstorms, the weather outlook remains unchanged for tomorrow (Oct 30). Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over most parts of East and adjoining central India; Northeast India, including the capital city New Delhi and Peninsular India, and along the east coast. Under the influence of the depression (remnant of Cyclone Arnab) and a western disturbance, various parts of the country were experiencing an unusual wet spell, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cloudy weather and showers will continue tomorrow in the first half over Delhi, especially in west and north Delhi. Enhanced convective activity is expected in the next 24 hours. Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India during the week.

"Possibility of a spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph at many places during morning to forenoon. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 27 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius, respectively," IMD said in its press release.

Thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms are likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab. Thundersqualls, with strong winds, are also expected over these areas.

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Exceptionally heavy rainfall has already been recorded in Odisha, as well as coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The trend will continue with isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over east Chhattisgarh, north Odisha today and over north Bihar on Friday (Oct 30). Jharkhand may see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

"Under the influence of yesterday's upper air cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over the same region," IMD said.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea around October 31. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and continue to move west-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent two days."