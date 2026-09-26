Temperature Drops As Rain Hits Delhi, Weather Office Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi temperatures dropped below normal after light rain swept across the city on Saturday, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert.

The IMD said that Delhi's maximum is likely to hover around 30-32 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature would be between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Delhi's primary base weather station, Safdarjung, recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal, and one degree lower than the previous day.

The maximum temperature touched 29.2 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees below normal, and 3.8 degrees lower than the previous day.

Similarly, other weather stations recorded a dip in their maximum and minimum temperatures.

Palam's maximum temperature touched 28 degrees, 3.2 degrees lower than Friday, while the minimum temperature settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees lower than the day before.

Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 22.8 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar registered 22.8 degrees, about 1.2 degrees less than the day before.

Safdarjung recorded 0.2 mm of rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm, while Lodhi Road recorded 0.5 mm at the same time, according to IMD data.

"Generally cloudy sky persisted on Saturday. One or two spells of very light to light rain at most places, with moderate rain possible at many places towards night," an IMD official said.

The air quality across the national capital also remained in the satisfactory category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the 24-hour average air quality index was 72 (satisfactory) at 4 pm, compared to 78 on Friday,

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

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