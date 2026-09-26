Delhi On 'Yellow Alert', Light To Moderate Rain Expected Today

The national capital woke up to cloudy skies on Saturday, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate rain in parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for the day.

Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degree below the normal and with a one-degree decrease from a day before.

Meanwhile, other weather stations also recorded a slight dip in the minimum temperature.

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degree lower than the day before; Lodhi Road 22.8 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 22.8 degrees, with a 1.2-degree decrease from the day before.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain across Delhi, with a yellow alert in place for the day.

"Generally cloudy sky is expected to persist. One or two spells of very light to light rain at most places is expected, with moderate rain at few places during morning to forenoon, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds of speed 30-40kmph; even gusting to 50 kmph might occur," an IMD official said, adding that another spell of rain is possible between afternoon and evening hours.

According to IMD forecast, the maximum is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) of the city remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Saturday morning and was recorded at 71 at 9 am, as compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 78 (satisfactory) recorded at 4pm on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

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