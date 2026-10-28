Weather Tomorrow: Met Department Forecasts Widespread Rain Across North India After Cyclone Arnab

Following the landfall of Cyclone Arnab on Wednesday (Oct 28), which brought heavy cloud cover and extreme rainfall to the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain for East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on October 29 and 30. This unseasonal wet spell is triggered by the cyclone's interaction with an advancing western disturbance.

Thundersquall with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on both days. Isolated hailstorm activity is also expected over these regions.

For Delhi, the IMD forecasts a generally cloudy sky on Thursday, with two spells of very light to light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. Surface winds could reach 30-40 kmph. Moderate rain is possible at isolated places in the morning. Maximum temperatures are likely to be 26-28 degrees Celsius, appreciably below normal, and minimums 16-18 degrees Celsius.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from October 28 to 31. Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand will see similar rain from October 28 to 30. Odisha is expected to see it on October 28-29.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive it on October 29-30, and Bihar on October 29-31. From November 1, rainfall over these regions is expected to turn isolated to scattered, and to continue until November 3.

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"Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 28th-30th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 29th-30th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th October; Jharkhand on 28th October; Odisha during 1st-2nd November with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Jharkhand and Odisha on 29th October," IMD said in a press release.

Chhattisgarh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also forecast in the state on Thursday. Thundersqualls are likely at isolated places. East Madhya Pradesh is also under a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected over parts of Madhya Pradesh, while Vidarbha may receive heavy rain.