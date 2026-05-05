Wanted Criminal Successfully Extradited From UAE: CBI

The CBI has successfully secured the extradition of a fugitive and Interpol Red Notice subject Mohammad Navas Kakkat Ismail from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said.

Ismail was wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with a case of extortion, cheating, criminal misappropriation, forgery, impersonation, participating in an organised crime syndicate etc., they said.

A key conspirator in a racket involved in extortion by impersonating government officers, Ismail was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday where he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police, a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

"At the request of Delhi Police, CBI got a Red Notice published against the subject through Interpol channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities," the spokesperson for the federal agency said in a statement.

A Red Notice is an international request to law-enforcement agencies worldwide to detain a person wanted by a member state of the Interpol.

An extradition request was submitted to the UAE authorities and after close follow up, the subject was extradited to India, the CBI spokesperson said.

"More than 150 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels," she added.

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