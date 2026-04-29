<i>"CBI Officer Ke Papa Ban Gaye</i>": Heartfelt Video Of Lucknow Cab Driver's Pride Wins Hearts

A heartwarming video capturing an emotional exchange between a cab driver and his passenger in Lucknow has gone viral, resonating widely across social media platforms. The clip highlights a father's pride as he speaks about his daughters' success in two of India's most competitive career paths.

Filmed from the backseat, the video shows the passenger striking up a conversation with the driver, identified as Upendra Gupta. During the ride, he shares that one of his daughters has been selected for the Central Bureau of Investigation, while the other is an IAS officer.

What has particularly struck viewers is his claim that both daughters achieved these milestones without formal coaching, relying solely on self-study and determination. Beaming with pride, he expresses his joy, saying, "CBI officer ke papa ban gaye. Bataiye, hum kitna khush hain... Maa-baap ke liye sabse badi khushi yahi hai." (I've become the father of a CBl officer. You can imagine how happy I am. This is the greatest joy for any parent.)

"Today I met Mr. Upendra Gupta, a cab driver in Lucknow, who shared how his two daughters achieved their dreams of joining the IAS and CBI," a text insert on the video read.

Watch the video here:

He also reflected on his own journey, sharing that financial hardships had limited his educational opportunities. Despite this, he sees his daughters' achievements as a deeply fulfilling moment.

The video has been widely praised by internet users as a "true example of dedication and parental happiness."

One user wrote, "Thank you, Bhai, for capturing the experience, struggle, and happiness of a father." Another commented, "Congratulations to Uncle Ji and his entire family, especially to her two daughters."

"Many, many heartiest congratulations on this wonderful motivational example of success of daughters," a third user wrote.

A fourth added, "wow.. absolutely loved. God bless family and you as well for sharing such wonderful moment," while a fufth user stated, "Soo happy for him!!! I hope both of his daughters will do well in life."