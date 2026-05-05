Savings Over Stocks: How Vijay's Investments Defy His On-Screen Persona

- Tamil Nadu's Vijay leads TVK with 108 seats, poised to be chief minister
- Declared net worth Rs 624 crore, with Rs 404 crore movable and Rs 220 crore immovable
- Over Rs 313 crore parked in bank deposits, showing low-risk financial strategy
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: "Thalapathy" C Joseph Vijay is loved for his on-screen charisma. In movies, he always makes bold choices to save the day. But when it comes to money, he is the opposite -- conservative, not cavalier.
The actor-turned-politician now leads the single largest party in Tamil Nadu after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats. If he forms the government with allies, he could be chief minister soon.
This possibility has pushed one document into public view: his election affidavit. Filed on March 30, 2026 with the Election Commission of India (Form 26), and archived by the Association for Democratic Reforms on MyNeta, the 27-page filing reads like a balance sheet with a story.
- Declared net worth: Rs 624 crore.
- Movable assets: Rs 404 crore.
- Immovable assets: Rs 220 crore.
Declared FY25 income: Rs 184.53 crore from self-employment, rent, and interest.
However, one number that jumps out is: Rs 213.36 crore -- this is the amount he has parked in one savings account. On March 27, 2026, Vijay reported Rs 213.36 crore parked in a single savings account at Indian Overseas Bank's Saligramam branch. Not a layered investment. Not a market instrument. Plain bank balance.
Add to this Rs 100 crore in fixed deposits across four banks:
- Axis Bank, Indira Nagar - Rs 40 crore
- Indian Overseas Bank, Kodambakkam - Rs 25 crore
- HDFC Bank, Besant Nagar - Rs 20 crore
- State Bank of India, Shastri Nagar - Rs 15 crore
Together, over Rs 313 crore sits in bank deposits. Safe. Predictable. Low risk.
Vijay's Stock Market Exposure
It's barely there (relative to his assets). His total equity holding is Rs 19.37 lakh. Shares include:- Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd (Rs 19.03 lakh), small holdings in Indian Overseas Bank and Sun Paper Mill Ltd. No mutual funds. No bonds. No debentures.
That is less than 0.04 per cent of his net worth in equities. For someone worth Rs 624 crore, this is strikingly conservative.
Vijay's Property Investments
Vijay's properties span homes, commercial plots, and land parcels: Real estate worth Rs 220 crore, spread across Tamil Nadu
- Residential (Rs 115 crore): Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, Egmore and nearby areas. Ten properties.
- Commercial (Rs 82.8 crore): Parivakkam, Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur, Koppur.
- The biggest: 2.30 acres in Koppur, bought in Nov 2023 for Rs 35.81 crore.
- Non-agricultural land (Rs 22 crore): Porur, Saligramam, Neelankarai. The Porur plot alone is 33,955 sq ft.
- Agricultural land: Two 0.25-acre plots in Wilpatti, Kodaikanal. Bought in 1997 for Rs 15,000 each. Now valued at Rs 10 lakh each.
- Rental income from these assets is declared as active income.
- Vijay is also Managing Director of Jaya Nagar Property Private Limited, signalling a formal real-estate interest.
Vijay's Car Collection:-
His car fleet includes luxury and utility: A Rs 13.52 crore vehicle garage
- 2024 Lexus 350 - Rs 3.01 crore
- 2015 Tata Caravan - Rs 6 crore
- 2024 BMW i7 - Rs 2 crore
- 2014 Toyota Vellfire - Rs 1.63 crore
- 2024 Maruti Swift - Rs 5.35 lakh
- 2025 TVS XL Super - Rs 67,400
- Total: Rs 13.52 crore.
Vijay has also declared 883 grams of gold (Rs 1.20 crore) and silver articles worth Rs 15 lakh. His spouse (divorce case ongoing) Sangeetha Vijay has declared:
- 3,132 grams of gold - Rs 4.07 crore
- 2 kg silver - Rs 4.75 lakh
- Diamonds, 134.91 carats - Rs 1 crore
She has also declared:
- Movable assets: Rs 15.51 crore (including a Rs 10 crore FD)
- Savings: Rs 43.41 lakh at HDFC Besant Nagar
- Immovable property: Rs 25 lakh
Besides, Vijay has given out Rs 75.5 crore as loans and advances. The affidavit lists 14 loans to individuals, trusts, and entities. Some large entries:
- Rs 20 crore to A L P Antonius Britto
- Rs 20 crore to Kokilambal Educational Foundation
- Rs 12.60 crore to Sangeetha Vijay
- Rs 5.84 crore to Vidya Charitable Trust
- Rs 5 crore to V Ravichandran
- Rs 3 crore to N. Anand
- Rs 2.34 crore to Green Leap Infotech
- Smaller amounts are listed for family members too.
This is money working outside banks, but still off the stock market.
Vijay's Pending Income Tax Disputes
The affidavit mentions four pending tax demands. A Rs 1.50 crore penalty for AY 2015-16, linked to alleged concealment around the film Puli, was upheld by the Madras High Court in February 2026 on limitation grounds, with liberty to appeal at the tribunal.
Other demands:
- Rs 91.36 lakh (AY 2011-12)
- Rs 88.97 lakh (AY 2015-16)
- Rs 14.13 lakh (AY 2022-23, under appeal)
These stem from a 2015 tax search, after which revised returns were filed and taxes paid. The penalties continue through legal process.
What Vijay's Affidavit Shows
This is not the wealth pattern of a market bull. It is the pattern of someone who prefers cash, deposits, and land. Very little equity risk. Heavy bank exposure. Strong real estate base. Large personal lending.
If Vijay becomes chief minister, he may also become one of India's richest CMs. But more interesting is how his money is parked. Careful. Conservative. And almost entirely insulated from market swings -- contrary to his on-screen persona where he doesn't mind taking some daring risks.
{Source: Election Commission of India affidavit (Form 26) filed by C. Joseph Vijay, March 30, 2026; ADR/MyNeta affidavit archive (Association for Democratic Reforms).}
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