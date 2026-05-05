Savings Over Stocks: How Vijay's Investments Defy His On-Screen Persona

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: "Thalapathy" C Joseph Vijay is loved for his on-screen charisma. In movies, he always makes bold choices to save the day. But when it comes to money, he is the opposite -- conservative, not cavalier.

The actor-turned-politician now leads the single largest party in Tamil Nadu after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats. If he forms the government with allies, he could be chief minister soon.

This possibility has pushed one document into public view: his election affidavit. Filed on March 30, 2026 with the Election Commission of India (Form 26), and archived by the Association for Democratic Reforms on MyNeta, the 27-page filing reads like a balance sheet with a story.

Declared net worth: Rs 624 crore.

Rs 624 crore. Movable assets: Rs 404 crore.

Rs 404 crore. Immovable assets: Rs 220 crore.

Declared FY25 income: Rs 184.53 crore from self-employment, rent, and interest.

However, one number that jumps out is: Rs 213.36 crore -- this is the amount he has parked in one savings account. On March 27, 2026, Vijay reported Rs 213.36 crore parked in a single savings account at Indian Overseas Bank's Saligramam branch. Not a layered investment. Not a market instrument. Plain bank balance.

Add to this Rs 100 crore in fixed deposits across four banks:

Axis Bank, Indira Nagar - Rs 40 crore

Rs 40 crore Indian Overseas Bank, Kodambakkam - Rs 25 crore

Rs 25 crore HDFC Bank, Besant Nagar - Rs 20 crore

Rs 20 crore State Bank of India, Shastri Nagar - Rs 15 crore

Together, over Rs 313 crore sits in bank deposits. Safe. Predictable. Low risk.

Vijay's Stock Market Exposure

It's barely there (relative to his assets). His total equity holding is Rs 19.37 lakh. Shares include:- Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd (Rs 19.03 lakh), small holdings in Indian Overseas Bank and Sun Paper Mill Ltd. No mutual funds. No bonds. No debentures.

That is less than 0.04 per cent of his net worth in equities. For someone worth Rs 624 crore, this is strikingly conservative.

Vijay's Property Investments

Vijay's properties span homes, commercial plots, and land parcels: Real estate worth Rs 220 crore, spread across Tamil Nadu

Residential (Rs 115 crore): Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, Egmore and nearby areas. Ten properties.

Commercial (Rs 82.8 crore): Parivakkam, Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur, Koppur.

The biggest: 2.30 acres in Koppur, bought in Nov 2023 for Rs 35.81 crore.

Non-agricultural land (Rs 22 crore): Porur, Saligramam, Neelankarai. The Porur plot alone is 33,955 sq ft.

Agricultural land: Two 0.25-acre plots in Wilpatti, Kodaikanal. Bought in 1997 for Rs 15,000 each. Now valued at Rs 10 lakh each.

Rental income from these assets is declared as active income.

Vijay is also Managing Director of Jaya Nagar Property Private Limited, signalling a formal real-estate interest.

Vijay's Car Collection:-

His car fleet includes luxury and utility: A Rs 13.52 crore vehicle garage

2024 Lexus 350 - Rs 3.01 crore

2015 Tata Caravan - Rs 6 crore

2024 BMW i7 - Rs 2 crore

2014 Toyota Vellfire - Rs 1.63 crore

2024 Maruti Swift - Rs 5.35 lakh

2025 TVS XL Super - Rs 67,400

Total: Rs 13.52 crore.

Vijay has also declared 883 grams of gold (Rs 1.20 crore) and silver articles worth Rs 15 lakh. His spouse (divorce case ongoing) Sangeetha Vijay has declared:

3,132 grams of gold - Rs 4.07 crore

2 kg silver - Rs 4.75 lakh

Diamonds, 134.91 carats - Rs 1 crore

She has also declared:

Movable assets: Rs 15.51 crore (including a Rs 10 crore FD)

Savings: Rs 43.41 lakh at HDFC Besant Nagar

Immovable property: Rs 25 lakh

Besides, Vijay has given out Rs 75.5 crore as loans and advances. The affidavit lists 14 loans to individuals, trusts, and entities. Some large entries:

Rs 20 crore to A L P Antonius Britto

Rs 20 crore to Kokilambal Educational Foundation

Rs 12.60 crore to Sangeetha Vijay

Rs 5.84 crore to Vidya Charitable Trust

Rs 5 crore to V Ravichandran

Rs 3 crore to N. Anand

Rs 2.34 crore to Green Leap Infotech

Smaller amounts are listed for family members too.

This is money working outside banks, but still off the stock market.

Vijay's Pending Income Tax Disputes

The affidavit mentions four pending tax demands. A Rs 1.50 crore penalty for AY 2015-16, linked to alleged concealment around the film Puli, was upheld by the Madras High Court in February 2026 on limitation grounds, with liberty to appeal at the tribunal.

Other demands:

Rs 91.36 lakh (AY 2011-12)

Rs 88.97 lakh (AY 2015-16)

Rs 14.13 lakh (AY 2022-23, under appeal)

These stem from a 2015 tax search, after which revised returns were filed and taxes paid. The penalties continue through legal process.

What Vijay's Affidavit Shows

This is not the wealth pattern of a market bull. It is the pattern of someone who prefers cash, deposits, and land. Very little equity risk. Heavy bank exposure. Strong real estate base. Large personal lending.

If Vijay becomes chief minister, he may also become one of India's richest CMs. But more interesting is how his money is parked. Careful. Conservative. And almost entirely insulated from market swings -- contrary to his on-screen persona where he doesn't mind taking some daring risks.

{Source: Election Commission of India affidavit (Form 26) filed by C. Joseph Vijay, March 30, 2026; ADR/MyNeta affidavit archive (Association for Democratic Reforms).}