Vijay's Big Hint In 2024 Movie: Drove Car With 'TN CM 2026' Number Plate

Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a blockbuster debut in the politics of Tamil Nadu by defeating the decades-old DMK regime in the state - which was known as the citadel of Dravidian politics for over 50 years. When Vijay launched TVK in 2024, there were speculations that he might contest the 2026 Assembly elections. Seven months later, his superhit film 'The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)' made a box office blockbuster - in which he may have hinted at his political aspirations. LIVE UPDATES

A short clip from the film has gone viral, wherein Vijay drives a car with the registration number TN 07 CM 2026 (TN stands for Tamil Nadu, CM stands for Chief Minister), sparking speculations among fans who believe it was a nod to his plan to become a Chief Minister in 2026.

TVK formed in Feb 2024

The Greatest of All Time release Sep 2024



Look at the Car number.



TN 07 CM 2026 ❤️❤️❤️



The Election Results came out First in Theatre Screens 🔔



Peak Detailing by @vp_offl Venkat Prabhu in Thalapathy Vijay movie GOAT 🔥🔥🔥#FI pic.twitter.com/Uv5M7RZR5A — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) May 4, 2026

Later, Vijay's co-star, Premgi Amaren, had also reportedly hinted at the TVK chief's big entry into politics. "I will vote for him in 2026. I guarantee you that Vijay will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026. Wait and watch," he had reportedly said.

With Amaren's words coming true, Vijay is set to become the first actor-turned-politician to become a Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay's TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly election. With 108 seats in hand, the party is just short of 10 seats - sparking speculations of alliance talks.

Party insiders have pointed to possible backing from parties currently aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - including the Congress, which won five seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which have got two seats each.

Vijay himself won two seats in Tamil Nadu - Trichy (East) and Perambur.

According to sources, Vijay is likely to resign from the Trichy (East) seat and keep the Perambur seat.