Watch: After TVK's Win, Vijay Celebrates At Home With Parents

A major political win, but a quiet celebration. Fresh off a historic political debut, actor-turned-politician Vijay chose to celebrate the moment quietly with his family instead of holding a large political gathering.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, whose party delivered a body blow to the ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, went directly to his parents' home in Chennai after the results were declared. Vijay won from both the Perambur and Trichy East constituencies.

Upon reaching home, he sought his father's blessings and spent time with close family members, including relatives and children. Videos of the celebration quickly surfaced on social media, showing Vijay dressed in a simple white shirt paired with off-white pants.

#WATCH | TVK chief Vijay celebrates his political debut success with his parents#vijay pic.twitter.com/im1acPeD1T — NDTV (@ndtv) May 5, 2026

Later, as Vijay stepped out of his residence, he was greeted by loud cheers from supporters. He responded with a smile, waved at the crowd, and folded his hands in gratitude.

In pictures going viral, Vijay is seen sharing warm and candid moments with his parents and extended family. The images capture him seated with family members on a sofa, interacting closely with relatives, and standing alongside them for group pictures.

Earlier on Monday, as soon as the trends began to emerge, celebrations erupted at Vijay's residence. A video shared on social media captured his family, including his father, in the moment. They were seen cheering, jumping in excitement, sharing warm embraces, and even shedding a few tears of joy.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Results 2026

The 2026 Assembly election results in Tamil Nadu delivered a clear mandate, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as a dominant force. The party secured 108 seats, 10 short of the majority mark.

The DMK followed with 59 seats, while the AIADMK won 47 seats. Other parties had a limited presence in the Assembly, with the Indian National Congress (INC) securing 5 seats and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) winning 4.

Smaller parties, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 2 seats each.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) secured one seat each.