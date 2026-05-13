Video: Sickle In Bag, Man Tries To Rob Delhi Flats Posing As Technician

A man dressed in semi-formal clothes with a cap on his head and a blue plastic bag in his hand shows up at the door of a house in Delhi and rings the bell. "RO ka filter theek karna hai (I'm here to repair your RO filter)," he says. He cross-checks the house number, pretending that he has been assigned to come to this address. "Humara RO to theek hai (Our RO is working fine)," a woman standing at the door replies.

Upon being asked to leave, the man walks to the another house on the upper floor. Twenty seconds later, he was seen briskly walking out of the building with a sickle in his hand.

The man, identified as one Ajay Bagga, is accused of breaking into homes under the guise of a service provider with an intent of robbery. The Delhi Police have arrested the accused.

'RO Repair Technician' Spreads Terror

CCTV footage from various residential societies in Delhi shows Bagga going door-to-door with a blue plastic bag purportedly containing a sickle. Bagga reportedly targeted several households with an attempt to rob them. He would brandish a sickle to intimidate people to gain entry as soon as they unlocked their doors.

As videos of Bagga went viral, alerts were sent, resulting in both increased panic and vigilance.

A notice issued to residents described the man as one "seen loitering in AB Block, Shalimar Bagh" on May 8, between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm, "with the apparent intent of engaging in criminal activity."

"Notably, just two days ago, this same individual was also spotted roaming with a weapon in C3, Keshav Puram. In light of this incident, all residents are earnestly requested not to open their doors to any strangers. Furthermore, should you spot this individual loitering in your vicinity or if he rings your doorbell, please notify the police immediately so that prompt action may be taken to apprehend him," the notice further read.

Bagga, now in Delhi police custody, is said to have committed crimes in Pitampura and Keshav Puram in Northwest Delhi under different identities including a delivery boy. He is currently being interrogated.