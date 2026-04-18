Father, Son Stabbed To Death In Delhi Over Money Dispute: Cops

A father and his son were stabbed to death in the south Delhi's Chittaranjan Park area in a row over money on Friday, a police source said.

The victims were identified as Rakesh Sood and his son Karan Sood, he said.

According to the police, information about the incident was received in the evening from an apartment in the F Block area, following which a team rushed to the spot. The victims were found lying outside their house in a pool of blood.

They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack stemmed from a financial dispute between the parties.

Karan, who was involved in his father's property business, had reportedly argued with the accused earlier in the day, which later escalated into a violent confrontation, said the source.

He said that during the altercation, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Karan multiple times. Rakesh intervened in an attempt to save his son but was also stabbed repeatedly, leading to his death.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify and track the accused.

The police suspect the involvement of more than two persons in the attack and said the nature of the assault indicates prior enmity.

The accused has been identified but is absconding, and efforts are on to apprehend them, the police said.

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