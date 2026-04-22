17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Delhi: Cops

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of assailants in the Mahindra Park area of northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night around 8 pm, when the minor stepped out of his house on his father's motorcycle with a friend.

A group of four to five people, who were allegedly lying in wait, intercepted him and launched an attack with knives, police said.

The victim tried to flee to save himself, but the attackers chased him and allegedly stabbed him repeatedly. "He collapsed a short distance away, after which the accused fled from the spot. Initial investigation suggested that personal enmity is the reason behind the attack," police added.

The injured boy was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is underway, the source said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)