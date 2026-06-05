13-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Water Body Inside Fenced Complex In Delhi

A 13-year-old boy drowned to death after entering a restricted water body inside the Talab Complex in east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Roshan Chauhan, a resident of Patparganj.

Police said information was received from the Max Hospital in Patparganj that a boy was brought there after being rescued from a water body near the Talab Chowk, whom doctors declared dead.

The body was later shifted to the mortuary of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem-related proceedings.

The boy's family told police that they did not suspect any conspiracy in the incident.

On inspection of the spot, police found that the Talab Complex had been secured with fencing and warning signboards prohibiting entry into the premises.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the boy might have climbed over the fencing and entered the water body for a swim.

Prima facie findings suggest that the death was caused by drowning, police said.

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