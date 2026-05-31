Man, Two Sons Jailed For Life For Murdering Daughter's Lover In UP: Cops

A court here has sentenced three men -- a father and two sons -- to life imprisonment in a 2023 murder case and imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on each of them.

According to prosecutor Pravendra Singh, the case pertains to the death of Kishan alias Kalu, a resident of Daurau village under Dibai police station limits.

Kishan was reportedly involved in a relationship with the daughter of his neighbour Mahesh Kumar.

On the night of March 27, 2023, Kishan allegedly went to meet the woman at her house, where he was spotted by her father and brothers Santosh and Rajkumar. The three accused allegedly assaulted Kishan with sticks, causing serious injuries.

Kishan later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the attack. Following a complaint filed by Kishan's father Bhojraj, a case was registered against the three accused.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar, after finding the three accused guilty, sentenced them to life imprisonment on Wednesday and imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 each, the prosecutor said.

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