Man, Son Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Cops Arrest Neighbour Over Old Dispute

A man and son were stabbed to death in South Delhi's CR Park area on Friday evening, allegedly following a long-standing dispute over financial dealings. Police have detained the accused, a resident of the same apartment complex, and said initial findings point to an old rivalry between the families.

The incident came to light around 9:30 pm after Delhi Police received information from Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket. Three injured persons from Tara Apartments in Alaknanda were brought to the hospital by their relatives.

Doctors declared Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27) dead on arrival. A third victim, Rahul, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Accused Detained, Probe Underway

During the investigation, police identified Asad, a resident of Tara Apartments, as the accused. He has been detained for questioning. Police officials said the accused allegedly attacked the victims with a sharp weapon before fleeing the spot.

An FIR has been registered at CR Park Police Station under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation is underway.

Dispute Linked To Financial Transactions

According to police sources, the victims were residents of O Block of Tara Apartments and were involved in property dealings. They reportedly had an ongoing dispute over money with a person living in F Block, identified as the accused.

The attack is believed to have taken place around 7:00 pm outside O Block of the apartment complex.

Eyewitnesses and visuals from the spot showed blood scattered on the ground. The area was later cordoned off as police teams carried out a detailed inspection.

Following the incident, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted the Delhi Police, alleging deteriorating law and order in the national capital.

"Tara Apartments, Alaknanda was supposed to be the safest gated colony in south Delhi. Late Mrs Sushma Swaraj and many MPs stayed there for years," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

"Needless to say, current Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has proven to be quite incompetent," he added.