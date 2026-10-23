Video Of Child Allegedly Taking Drugs Surfaces In Punjab, Row Erupts

Days after the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa triggered a political storm in Punjab, a viral video purportedly showing a 12-13-year-old child consuming drugs in Kapurthala has sparked fresh concerns over the state's drug crisis.

The incident, beyond the political blame game, has intensified questions over how narcotics are allegedly reaching children at such a young age, and whether other children in the area are similarly vulnerable.

For the Bhagwant Mann government, the video has revived scrutiny of its flagship anti-drug campaign at a time when the issue remains a major political flashpoint in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

Congress leaders, wearing a black cloth around their necks as a mark of protest, have raised concerns over the drug menace and the government's response to the crisis. Congress leader Bawa Henry also flagged the issue, saying the video showed how drugs had now reached teenagers, underlining the seriousness of the situation.

The video, circulating widely on social media, shows a young child allegedly consuming an intoxicating substance. The child's exact age and the circumstances surrounding the footage are yet to be officially verified.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also reacted strongly to the footage, describing it as a horrifying sight.

"This horrifying sight is that of a 10-year-old child from Kapurthala snorting drugs with a tin foil and a lighter in hand like an expert," she said.

Badal accused the AAP government of allowing the crisis to deepen, declaring, "Drugs isn't just a crisis anymore, it is the complete, systemic destruction of Punjab's future under your watch."

Taking a swipe at the government's anti-drug campaign, she alleged that the drug mafia had been given a free hand to target vulnerable and impoverished children.

Child admitted to hospital

Following the circulation of the video, the police administration swung into action. According to information provided by the authorities, the child concerned has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Doctors are expected to conduct necessary medical tests after providing preliminary treatment. The examinations will help assess the child's health and determine the extent of the exposure to intoxicating substances.

Jhota's killing and viral video put drug crisis under spotlight

The latest video has added another dimension to the debate, shifting attention to the vulnerability of children and the alleged availability of drugs among younger age groups.

Bawa Henry's remarks have brought the focus on the possibility of children and teenagers being exposed to narcotics, raising questions about how drugs are reaching them and whether existing enforcement measures are sufficient to prevent access.

Questions over government's anti-drug campaign

The incident is likely to intensify scrutiny of the state government's anti-drug campaign, particularly its effectiveness in preventing narcotics from reaching vulnerable sections of society.

While the child's treatment remains an immediate priority, the investigation will also need to establish where the substances came from and whether anyone facilitated their access to drugs. No individual or organised network has been officially established as responsible in this case so far.

The viral video has once again highlighted the need for coordinated action involving the police, health authorities, schools, families and community organisations to protect children from substance abuse.

With Jhota's killing already having triggered a political row over the drug menace, the Kapurthala video has further sharpened the debate over accountability, enforcement and the effectiveness of Punjab's fight against drugs.