Video: New Army Chief Salutes Father, Receives Brother's Salute At Ceremony

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth saluted his father, retired Lieutenant General KM Seth, after receiving a guard of honour as the Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday.

In a video from the ceremony, he is seen acknowledging his father with a salute after the Guard of Honour. The footage also captured Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth's younger brother, saluting him.

Lieutenant General KM Seth retired as the Adjutant General of the Indian Army in 1997. At that time, General Dhiraj Seth was serving as a captain.

General Dhiraj Seth took charge as the 31st Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi, who retired at the age of 62.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, General Dhiraj Seth belongs to the Armoured Corps, the branch of the Army that operates tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles. He is the first Armoured Corps officer to become Army Chief in nearly three decades, since General Shankar Roy Chowdhary, who retired in 1997.

General Dhiraj Seth has commanded the 21 Strike Corps, a Bhopal-based formation considered one of the Army's key offensive units. His father had also led the same corps during his military career.

General Dhiraj Seth has served in a wide range of operational and leadership roles throughout his Army career. He has commanded troops at every level, from leading a regiment to heading one of the army's largest formations.

One of his early command assignments was leading an armoured regiment in the desert sector, where he was responsible for training and preparing tank units for operations in desert conditions, particularly along India's western border. General Dhiraj Seth later commanded an armoured brigade in the Western Theatre.

General Dhiraj Seth also led a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir. As a lieutenant general, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the army's premier strike formations.