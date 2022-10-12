Tripura Police's Special Gesture For President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu inspecting the guard of honour

Droupadi Murmu, India's first Tribal President, was today given an all-women "guard of honour" in a special gesture by Tripura Police on her arrival in Agartala.

The President is visiting Tripura and Assam from October 12 to October 14.

"In a special gesture, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded an all-women Guard of Honour by Tripura Police on her arrival in Agartala," the President's Office tweeted along with the picture.

In a special gesture, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded an all women Guard of Honour by Tripura Police on her arrival in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/Tilm8olom2 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 12, 2022

Earlier today, the President interacted with women tea workers of Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala and said that they represent the state's social diversity.

"Delighted to interact with women tea workers of Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala. They represent the state's social diversity and seem satisfied with welfare initiatives for them. I urged them to focus on the education of their children, particularly girls," the President said in a tweet.

President Murmu also inaugurated Tripura Judicial Academy and laid the foundation stone of the Tripura National Law University.

In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Tripura government at the Town Hall.