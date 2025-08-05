Ukraine's Zelensky Says Pak, Chinese Soldiers Fighting For Russia

Advertisement

This announcement comes as Ukraine continues to grapple with the brutal war that has claimed countless lives and displaced millions.

President Zelenskyy met warriors of the 17th Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy said soldiers from China, Pakistan, and African countries fight for Russia
  • Zelenskyy visited Kharkiv troops and learned about foreign mercenaries on the frontline
  • He discussed frontline defence, drone use, recruitment, and funding for Ukrainian brigades
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that mercenaries from China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and African countries are fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing conflict.

During a visit to the front-line troops in the Kharkiv region on Monday, Zelenskyy met with the brave warriors of the 17th Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade. As he assessed the situation, he learned that foreign mercenaries were on the ground, fighting against Ukrainian forces. "Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond," Zelenskyy stated firmly on X.

"We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles. We also specifically addressed the issues of drone supply and deployment, recruitment, and direct funding for the brigades," he added.

Zelenskyy expressed his deepest gratitude for his soldiers' unwavering bravery and stated. "I presented our defenders with state awards. It is an honor for me to be here. Thank you for fighting, serving your state and the Ukrainian people, and for supporting one another."

As fighting has continued, Russian and Ukrainian officials have held several meetings in recent months in Istanbul, Turkiye, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest meeting secured an agreement to exchange 1,200 prisoners, Zelenskyy announced on Sunday.

Earlier, Trump had threatened to impose "very severe tariffs" on Russia if it failed to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine soon, recently shortening his initial deadline of 50 days to within 10-12 days.

On Tuesday, three people were killed in a Russian attack on the Stepnohirsk community in Ukraine's Zaporizhia region, the local military administration said on Telegram.

Russia launched 405 attacks on 10 settlements in the region in the past day, the administration said on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

