Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that mercenaries from China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and African countries are fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing conflict.

This announcement comes as Ukraine continues to grapple with the brutal war that has claimed countless lives and displaced millions.

During a visit to the front-line troops in the Kharkiv region on Monday, Zelenskyy met with the brave warriors of the 17th Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade. As he assessed the situation, he learned that foreign mercenaries were on the ground, fighting against Ukrainian forces. "Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond," Zelenskyy stated firmly on X.

Today, I was with those defending our country in the Vovchansk direction – the warriors of the 17th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko.



We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defense of… pic.twitter.com/40XsGHZU0T — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 4, 2025

"We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles. We also specifically addressed the issues of drone supply and deployment, recruitment, and direct funding for the brigades," he added.

Zelenskyy expressed his deepest gratitude for his soldiers' unwavering bravery and stated. "I presented our defenders with state awards. It is an honor for me to be here. Thank you for fighting, serving your state and the Ukrainian people, and for supporting one another."

As fighting has continued, Russian and Ukrainian officials have held several meetings in recent months in Istanbul, Turkiye, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest meeting secured an agreement to exchange 1,200 prisoners, Zelenskyy announced on Sunday.

Earlier, Trump had threatened to impose "very severe tariffs" on Russia if it failed to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine soon, recently shortening his initial deadline of 50 days to within 10-12 days.

On Tuesday, three people were killed in a Russian attack on the Stepnohirsk community in Ukraine's Zaporizhia region, the local military administration said on Telegram.

Russia launched 405 attacks on 10 settlements in the region in the past day, the administration said on Monday.

