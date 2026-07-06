Video: Bikers Perform Stunts, Block Ambulance With Patient In Bengaluru

A group of bikers in Bengaluru allegedly blocked the path of an ambulance and performed dangerous stunts on a busy road in the early hours of Saturday, triggering widespread public outrage.

The incident took place around 2.30 am, with the bikers creating a nuisance from the Goraguntepalya to Yeshwanthpur area.

The ambulance, carrying a patient in need of urgent medical attention, was moving with its siren on. Despite this, five to six bikers allegedly occupied the road, preventing the ambulance from getting a clear passage while continuing their reckless stunts.

A video of the incident that is circulating on social media shows the bikers moving ahead of the ambulance, with none of the pillion riders wearing helmets. The video also shows the patient lying inside the vehicle.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the public, with many users on social media demanding strict action against those responsible for endangering lives and obstructing emergency services.

