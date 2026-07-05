Reddit User Says Bengaluru's New Energy Makes Him Excited For The Future

After spending two weeks in Bengaluru, a Reddit user living in the United States shared an emotional post about leaving the city. In a post titled "Leaving Bengaluru today", the user said this visit felt different from earlier trips and left a sense of hope about the city's future.

The Reddit user said being born and raised in Bengaluru before moving to the US in 2014. Since then, the user has been visiting the city almost every year, usually staying for around three weeks. However, it was said that the latest visit was unlike the previous ones.

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Photo Credit: r/BangaloreSocial/Reddit

According to the post, the user was leaving for New York after a two-week stay. The user explained that although living in the US since 2014, visits to Bengaluru had continued every year.

The user said this time there was a fresh aura in the city. According to the user, many things were happening, and there was genuine happiness in seeing people starting to find their tribe. A stronger explorative tendency among people was also noticed compared to growing up years.

The Reddit user added that the changing nature of work and the rise of artificial intelligence may have become a catalyst for people to think beyond the conventional school, college, and 9-to-5 system. A lot still has to change, including the education system, financial literacy, and civic sense. However, the user said going back super hopeful because the city had great potential. The user added being genuinely excited, planning to return soon, and hoping to move back for good in about five years.

The user concluded the post with, "I love Bengaluru!"