Uttarakhand Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail For Raping Girl

An FIR had been lodged against Lal in the case in 2018 and a trial against him was conducted in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, he said.

Chamoli's District and Sessions Judge RP Chauhan sentenced Girish Lal to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment.

Gopeshwar:

A Chamoli court has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a minor girl.

Chamoli's District and Sessions Judge R P Chauhan on Friday sentenced Girish Lal to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment besides imposing upon him a fine of Rs 10,000 for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2018, special public prosecutor Mohan Pant said.

