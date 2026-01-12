Rape Accused Shot In Leg While Trying To Escape Police Custody In Assam

A man accused in a rape case was injured in a police encounter in Assam's Kokrajhar district, while two police personnel also sustained injuries during the incident.

The accused, identified as Rafikul Islam, suffered a bullet injury to his left leg after police opened fire when he allegedly tried to escape custody on Sunday. Two Kokrajhar police personnel were also injured in their hands and legs.

According to police sources, Rafikul was being brought to Kokrajhar when he asked to go to the toilet. During the stop, he allegedly snatched a weapon from the accompanying police personnel and attacked them in an attempt to flee. Police then opened fire to prevent his escape, during which he was injured.

The injured accused was first taken to Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital and was later referred to Kokrajhar Medical College for advanced medical treatment.

Rafikul, a labourer, was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of an orphaned and mentally unstable woman at a labour camp near Patharughat under Kokrajhar police station limits. The incident triggered widespread public outrage and massive protests across Kokrajhar town.

The situation remained tense in the Ranighuli area, with demonstrations and road blockades reported. Tensions escalated further on Sunday after the World Hindu Federation's Kokrajhar District Committee called a 12-hour bandh from 6:00 am, bringing normal life in the headquarters of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to a near standstill.

Anticipating possible law and order problems, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to prevent any escalation of violence.