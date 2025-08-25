UP Man Performs Stunt, Climbs Onto Moving Scorpio, Fined Rs 30,000

A man has been arrested after he was seen performing a dangerous stunt on a moving SUV on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. The video was reportedly recorded in the Baghpat (Babu Garh) police station area along NH9.

In the clip, the man is seen driving a Scorpio along a stretch with both passenger-side doors open. He then exits the passenger seat and stands on the bonnet, leaving the steering wheel unattended. The car moves all this while.

At one point, he sits on the bonnet, resting his back against the windshield, before climbing onto the roof and standing there. The video appears to have been filmed from another vehicle moving alongside the Scorpio.

The man was fined Rs 28,500 under the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said. In an updated statement on Sunday, the Hapur police confirmed that the driver was taken into custody and the car was seized. Legal action has been initiated, and a total challan of Rs 30,500 has been issued.

The official statement read, "A video of stunt performance and reel-making by climbing onto the bonnet after releasing the steering of a moving Scorpio car in Hapur district had gone viral on social media, upon which #HapurPolice took immediate cognizance and took the Scorpio car driver into custody along with the car, took action under the MV Act, issued a challan of total Rs. 30,500/- for the said car and seized the car, and further legal action is being taken."

Earlier this year, a video of two cars performing dangerous stunts outside a college in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park went viral on social media. It showed a Brezza and a Baleno being driven at high speed with reckless overtaking, sudden braking, and passengers leaning out of windows. Noida Traffic Police fined the drivers and seized the vehicles.