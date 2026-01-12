Alcohol Addict Man Beats 75-Year-Old Mother To Death In UP

A 40-year-old man allegedly beat his mother to death in the Purani Bazaar locality under the Kokhraj Police Station here, an officer on Monday said.

Guddu alias Yakub had a fight with his 75-year-old mother, Ayesha, on Sunday night and as the matter heated up, he started beating her, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

Neighbours tried to save the woman, but Guddu, an alcohol addict, locked the door and beat her to death, he said.

Police arrested Guddu and sent the victim's body for a post-mortem, Kumar said.

