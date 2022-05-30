4 Killed As Jeep Collides With Mini-Bus In Uttar Pradesh, 13 Injured

Uttar Pradesh: Four people died on the spot, police said. (Representational)

At least four people died and 13 got injured on Monday when a jeep collided head-on with a mini-bus in Khoh village here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Rai said that the accident took place at 4.30 pm on the Jhansi-Mirzapur road near a railway crossing.

"The jeep was going from Chitrakoot to Prayagraj, while the mini-bus was going from Prayagraj to Chitrakoot," he said.

Mr Rai said that the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained, adding all injured were admitted to a hospital.