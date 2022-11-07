Use Anti-Smog Guns At Construction Sites: Air Quality Commission To Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management has also recommended other measures.

The Centre's air quality panel has asked pollution control boards in Delhi-NCR to ensure deployment of anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites in view of poor air quality in Delhi, an official statement said on Monday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has also recommended other measures, such as the use of wind brokers, dust barrier screens, covering of construction material and its debris, and proper disposal of construction wastes, including transportation in covered vehicles, at these sites, it said.

The panel noted that these sites are a major and consistent source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The panel said, "At least one anti-smog gun necessary for a total construction area between 5,000 to 10,000 square metre. Two anti-smog guns for area between 10,001 to 15,000 square metre."

"For construction area between 15,001 to 20,000 square metre, at least three anti-smog guns are necessary. At least five anti-smog guns should be deployed for a total construction area above 20,000 square metres," the statement from CAQM said.

It has directed the pollution boards of of NCR and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure continuous use of anti-smog guns at these sites.

