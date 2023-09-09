US Reaffirms Support For India As Permanent Member Of UN Security Council

The talks between PM Modi and Biden were held at PM's official residence in New Delhi.

US President Joe Biden, during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, ahead of the G20 summit, reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member.

The US also welcomed India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29, the White House said in a statement.

"Continuing to share the view that global governance must be more inclusive and representative, President Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member, and, in this context, welcomed once again India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29," read the statement from the White House.

PM Modi and President Biden underscored the need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system.

"The leaders once again underscored the need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system so it may better reflect contemporary realities and remain committed to a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council," the statement added.

The two leaders sat down for a bilateral meeting in the national capital, ahead of the G20 Summit starting Friday.

The talks were held at PM Modi's official residence — 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi — and covered wide-ranging issues focussing on deepening bilateral ties.

Speaking on the meeting, PM Modi said that the friendship between India and the US will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.

"Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit.

