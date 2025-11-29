Trump Says Any Document Signed By Biden With Autopen Is "Terminated"

Donald Trump said Friday all documents signed by autopen under Joe Biden were "terminated," in a legally uncertain move as the US president escalates attacks on his predecessor.

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect," Trump said on social media.

"I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally."

