A retired lawyer from New York was allegedly duped of nearly Rs 4 crore in a digital arrest scam in Noida after cyber fraudsters posed as officials of the CBI and NIA and falsely linked him to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The fraudsters allegedly kept him under virtual surveillance for around 20 days and convinced him to transfer his savings into multiple accounts under the pretext of an investigation.

The victim, Atul Talwar, had retired after practising law in New York. Originally from Delhi, he moved to New York in 1982 and represented labour unions for nearly three decades during his legal career. He arrived in India from New York on July 31 and was staying with his brother in Gurugram while overseeing renovation work at his ancestral house in Noida's Sector 30.

How The Fraud Began

According to the complaint, the fraudsters contacted Talwar on October 17. The first caller introduced himself as a police officer from Mumbai's Colaba Police Station and claimed that Talwar's Aadhaar card had been found in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack case.

The caller alleged that a Canara Bank account opened using his Aadhaar details had been used to transfer Rs 53 crore and that he had received a commission of Rs 5 crore from the transaction. When Talwar denied the allegations, another voice on the call threatened him with immediate arrest.

Soon afterwards, the fraudsters sent him a confidential letter on WhatsApp in the name of a purported CBI Assistant Director. They then kept him under constant audio and video surveillance, restricting his movements and asking for details about anyone who visited him or met him.

On October 18, the fraudsters allegedly showed him a scene in which two armed guards linked to terrorists were being arrested near his residence, further deepening his fears.

Fake Investigation And Online Hearings

The following day, on October 19, the accused allegedly introduced themselves as officials of the CBI and NIA and began conducting what they described as online hearings through video calls.

During these interactions, they obtained details of the victim's personal and bank accounts. They instructed him to liquidate funds held in his Citibank Individual Retirement Account, which contained approximately $380,000, and transfer the money as part of the purported investigation. They also connected him with a supposed IT expert who assisted in transferring funds from two brokerage accounts.

The fraudsters further persuaded him to open an online cryptocurrency-based account.

Nearly Rs 4 Crore Lost

As part of the process, around Rs 1.5 crore was deducted in the name of tax payments, while nearly Rs 2.5 crore was transferred in the form of the cryptocurrency Ethereum.

By November 7, the victim had allegedly lost close to Rs 4 crore.

The fraudsters repeatedly assured him that the money would be returned once the investigation was completed. However, when the funds were not returned by November 7, Talwar became suspicious. Soon afterwards, the accused stopped contacting him, and he realised he had fallen victim to a cyber fraud rather than a legitimate investigation.

Talwar later filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Gautam Budh Nagar, following which a case was registered.

He returned to New York on November 11 and has also lodged a complaint with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

DCP Cyber Security Shaivya Goyal said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Harsh Pandey)