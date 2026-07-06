Cities Are Turning Into Heat Traps. Climate Change Isn't The Only Reason

Walk through any Indian city on a summer afternoon and one thing becomes immediately clear.

The heat doesn't just come from the sun.

It rises from the road beneath your feet. It radiates from concrete walls. It bounces off glass towers. Even after sunset, the warmth refuses to leave.

Welcome to the "Urban Heat Island" effect -- an invisible phenomenon that is quietly making India's cities several degrees hotter than their surroundings.

Climate change is certainly pushing temperatures higher. But experts say our own cities are making the problem far worse.

The buildings we construct, the roads we pave, the trees we cut, and even the materials we choose are turning urban India into giant heat reservoirs.

And unless cities change the way they grow, summers will only become more punishing.

A 2024 study published in Nature Cities found that urbanisation alone amplified warming in Indian cities by around 60 per cent, with rapidly expanding Tier-II cities witnessing some of the sharpest increases. The study underlines that climate change and urban growth are now working together, making cities heat up faster than the countryside.

When Cities Become Ovens

The Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect happens because cities replace natural landscapes with concrete, asphalt, steel and glass.

These surfaces absorb enormous amounts of solar heat during the day. Instead of releasing that heat quickly, they store it and radiate it back for hours after sunset.

Add thousands of air-conditioners throwing warm air outdoors, heavy traffic, limited airflow between tall buildings and shrinking green spaces, and cities begin trapping heat like a giant oven.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), cities are warming at nearly twice the global average rate. By 2050, nearly 1.6 billion urban residents worldwide could be exposed to extreme heat if current trends continue.

The result is something millions of Indians already experience every summer.

Hotter days.

Warmer nights.

Higher electricity bills.

Greater health risks.

Why Indian Cities Are Especially Vulnerable

India is urbanising at remarkable speed. Every year, cities spread further outward. Buildings rise higher. Roads get wider. Green spaces shrink.

That growth is essential for economic development. But experts say it must also become climate-sensitive.

Parveen Jain, President of NAREDCO, believes the Urban Heat Island effect is no longer just an environmental concern.

"It directly affects the way people live, increasing indoor temperatures, pushing up electricity consumption and impacting public health," he says.

For him, the solution begins with housing itself. Instead of treating sustainability as a luxury, Jain argues that every new residential project should be designed to fight heat from the start.

That means passive cooling, naturally ventilated homes, cool roofs, rainwater harvesting, rooftop solar panels, permeable landscapes, wastewater recycling, tree cover and energy-efficient materials becoming standard features rather than premium additions.

The payoff could be substantial.

Citing UNEP estimates, Jain notes that passive cooling measures can reduce electricity consumption by as much as 35 per cent, lower indoor temperatures by around 3 degrees Celsius and keep homes comfortable without air-conditioning for significantly longer periods.

"The future of Indian real estate will not be measured only by the number of homes we build, but by how well those homes respond to a changing climate," Jain says.

"Sustainable and climate-resilient housing is no longer a premium offering. It is becoming a necessity."

Similarly, glass buildings may look modern. They aren't always smart. For decades, Indian cities embraced glass-covered office towers as symbols of modern architecture.

But what works in cooler Western climates often performs poorly in India's tropical conditions. Pyush Lohia, Managing Director of Lohia Worldspace, says this architectural trend has unintentionally made cities hotter.

According to him, dense construction, disappearing green cover and widespread use of heat-absorbing materials can make urban neighbourhoods 5 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius warmer than nearby areas.

Commercial districts are among the worst affected. Lohia says excessive glass façades dramatically increase solar heat gain, forcing buildings to consume far more electricity for cooling.

Instead, he advocates climate-responsive architecture. That includes shaded façades, reflective surfaces, high-performance construction materials, passive cooling techniques and significantly more greenery.

"The future of commercial real estate must prioritise thermal efficiency and occupant well-being over purely aesthetic considerations," he says. Buildings, he argues, should not only look impressive.

They should stay cool naturally. Trees aren't decoration. They're infrastructure. Concrete stores heat. Trees remove it.

That simple difference could determine how livable cities remain over the coming decades.

Minal Srinivasan, Managing Director of Kesari Infrabuild, believes the Urban Heat Island effect presents an opportunity to rethink how Indian cities are built.

She says developers need to move beyond constructing buildings and start creating cooler urban ecosystems. Her prescription includes green roofs, vertical gardens, terraced landscapes, sponge parks, permeable pavements and ecological corridors.

These interventions not only lower temperatures but also improve groundwater recharge and reduce flooding during heavy rainfall. Srinivasan also highlights Miyawaki forests, which create dense native forests within compact urban spaces.

Such microhabitats have been observed to remain around 3 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius cooler than surrounding built-up areas while simultaneously restoring biodiversity.

"Sustainable development today must go beyond constructing buildings," she says. "It must contribute to creating cooler, healthier and more climate-resilient cities."

Cooling Cities Without Cooling The Planet

Ironically, one of the most common responses to extreme heat can make cities even hotter. Air-conditioners cool indoor spaces by releasing heat outside.

When millions of them run simultaneously, they increase outdoor temperatures, raise electricity demand and add pressure to already strained power grids.

That is why organisations such as UNEP are increasingly pushing passive cooling over mechanical cooling wherever possible.

Nature-based solutions, reflective roofs, shaded streets, better urban design and improved building materials reduce heat before air-conditioners become necessary.

The Next Generation Of Cities

The Urban Heat Island effect isn't inevitable. It's largely a design problem. Which means it can also become a design solution. Cities with more trees stay cooler.

Buildings designed around local climate consume less energy. Permeable roads reduce flooding while lowering surface temperatures.

White or reflective roofs bounce sunlight back into the atmosphere instead of trapping it. None of these ideas are futuristic. Most already exist.

The challenge is scaling them fast enough before India's urban expansion locks in decades of additional heat. Because the next heatwave won't only be shaped by global climate change. It will also be shaped by the cities we choose to build.