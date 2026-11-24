With winter conditions setting in across north India, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reduce the maximum vehicular speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway from 100 kmph to 75 kmph. The decision has been taken citing the risk of fog-related accidents. Early chills began appearing in the month of October and winter conditions are strengthening across northern and some eastern states with temperature falling and fog developing. People have reported shallow to dense fog from many cities in Uttar Pradesh.

The revised speed limit will remain in force from November 25 to February 15. This is expected to improve road safety during the winter months, when poor visibility due to dense fog can increase the risk of accidents.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has directed Jaypee Infratech Ltd to immediately implement the revised speed limit and put additional safety measures in place.

These include installing fog lights and reflective tapes, along with conducting road safety awareness campaigns for motorists. Public announcement systems at toll plazas will also be used to inform drivers about safety precautions.

The authorities have further directed that arrangements be made to ensure smooth traffic movement and passenger convenience at toll plazas, particularly on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Reducing speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway is among the annual winter safety measure announced by the UP government to prevent accidents caused by dense fog, which is prevalent during the winter months leading to low visibility.

The measures typically come into force from December 15, but this year, the date has been advanced.

Yamuna Expressway is a 165-km-long, access-controlled highway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. Inaugurated on August 9, 2012, it passes through Jewar, Vridavan and Mathura before reaching Agra, the home to Taj Mahal, and supports industrial, urban and tourism growth along the corridor.