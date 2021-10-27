Agra College Suspended 3 Kashmiri Students For WhatsApp Post On Pak Win

It was the first time that India had lost to Pakistan in a World Cup

Three Jammu and Kashmir students have been suspended by an engineering college in Uttar Pradesh's Agra for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistan players after their victory over India in a T20 World Cup league match.

The students - Arsheed Yousef, Inayat Altaf Sheikh, Showkat Ahmed Ganai - are from Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical Campus in Bichpuri.

The college hostel termed students' action of posting a status in favour of Pakistan as an "indiscipline act".

"Therefore the hostel discipline committee has decided to suspend all three of them with immediate effect," read the suspension notice from Dr Dushyant Singh, dean of hostels.

Local leaders of the BJP youth wing have also lodged a complaint against the students from Kashmir at the Jagdishpura police station.

SP (City) Agra Vikas Kumar said police had received a complaint about it and will take action on the basis of the complaint.

Subsequently, the college administration suspended the students on Monday.

"The students were studying under the Prime Minister Super Special Scheme. We have also apprised the PM office and AICTE of the students' act. However, students have apologised," said Dr Pankaj Gupta, director of administration and finance at the institute, was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

On Sunday, India lost its opening T20 World Cup match against Pakistan by 10 wickets. It was the first time that India had lost to Pakistan in a World Cup.

In another development, two cases under the tough anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, were filed against medical students in Srinagar who celebrated Pakistan's maiden T20 World Cup victory against India.

The videos show women students rejoicing Pakistan victory and shouting pro-Pakistan slogans at girls hostels of Medical College Srinagar and Shere Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.

The win also triggered allegations of violence at an engineering college in Punjab's Sangrur, where a group of Kashmiri students claimed they were assaulted by people from Uttar Pradesh. The alleged attackers claimed the Kashmiris were supporting the Pakistan team.